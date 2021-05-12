The art of political romance

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre), Deputy President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • This time last year, the whole BBI thing looked dead on arrival.
  • Its opponents were very vocal and dominated every corner of the conversation one turned to.

On Tuesday, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed by the Senate. The bill, more popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, now goes to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is likely to quickly sign it, and then there will be a referendum — or rather a lot of drama — in the second half of the year.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jok Madut Jok: Who will save South Sudan from total collapse?

  2. Charles Onyango-Obbo: The art of political romance

  3. Jaindi Kisero: Tighten leash on money launderers

  4. Benjamin Sogomo: Schools need information to give students better career guidelines

  5. Macharia Gaitho: Boundary review a powder keg that could burn all BBI bridges

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.