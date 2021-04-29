Old Kenya dead, new out of control

Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga

Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi reads a statement after President Uhuru Kenyatta met with political party leaders at State House, Nairobi, on February 25, 2021. The meeting was attended by Mr Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), Mrs Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Mr Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya). 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • If Kenyan old money were the Catholic Church, the Kenyatta house would be The Vatican.
  • And if it were America, the Odinga family would be its Kennedys.

My friend Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), is a popular figure with pan-Africanist public intellectuals and civil society types.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Old Kenya dead, new out of control

  2. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  3. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.