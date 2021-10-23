Terrorist killing of MP prompts calls for end to openness

David Amess

An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in London on October 16, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, detained under the Terrorism Act 2000, was identified as Ali Harbi Ali, a British national of Somali heritage.
  • In his teenage years, he was referred to the government’s anti-extremism programme, Prevent, which aims to stop people being radicalised. 

Rarely has this nation been so shocked as on October 15 when a popular MP, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. 

