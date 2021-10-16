Saudi purchase of UK football club highlights rights issues

Newcastle fans

Newcastle United supporters dressed in robes pose with 'sold' placards as they celebrate the sale of the club to a Saudi-led consortium, outside the club's stadium at St James' Park on October 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The breakdown of ownership of Newcastle United shows the club is 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
  • One reason supporters received the change of ownership with such joy was that the purchase process had taken so long.

Rarely can a sports story have hit so many front pages, filled so many columns of editorial comment and brought joy to so many whilst angering others. I refer to the £305 million purchase last week of the Newcastle United football club. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.