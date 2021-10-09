Rape, murder by policeman highlight fears for women’s safety

A campaigner poses with cut-out silhouettes representing women outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters New Scotland Yard in London on October 7, 2021 in an action by Refuge, the domestic abuse charity, to highlight the issue of women who have been killed by male police officers or former police officers.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Police offences nationwide included rape, child pornography and voyeurism.
  • This is now a country where many women say they will never trust a policeman again. 

A woman is murdered by a man every three days in Britain – a shocking statistic. Worse is that the latest victim was abducted, raped and killed by a serving policeman. 

