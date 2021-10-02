A drive into Scotland brings sadness, but also a sense of relief

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales plant a tree to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion, Balmoral Estate in Scotland on October 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • The founding fathers came from Ireland after World War Two and set to building a monastery on a nearby hilltop.
  • Eventually the new monastery was completed and opened, sadly much too big for current numbers. 

Turning our backs on a fuel crisis, angry disputes in the Labour party and the daily havoc of Covid, four of us headed into Scotland last week. Our destination? A monastery which we had helped build many years earlier. 

