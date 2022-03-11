Taming the bodaboda menace

Impounded motorbikes

Impounded motorbikes at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following a crackdown following on errant riders.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • There is no denying that the two-wheeled vehicle is a job-creator of great significance especially among youths.
  • But that should not be enough reason for the authorities to ignore the danger inherent in ignoring the lawlessness.

Kenyans have a notoriously low threshold for indignation and are easily bored by constant reminders that they are inexorably losing their humanity, and I was therefore wary about tackling a subject that has been on their minds all week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.