Malema’s rants resonate widely

Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Malema has been a veritable gadfly on the flanks of political establishments since he was nine.
  • For the umpteenth time, Mr Malema was in court answering to charges of hate speech lodged by a white rightist lobby group.

Four days ago, some homeless fellow was captured on social media offering to slap Mr Julius Sello Malema for 20 Rands (approximately Sh150,000). The offer trended on social media for a number of days, but apparently there were no takers, though a huge number of both white and black South Africans would be delighted to pay anyone who did a lot worse to the politician. This is because Mr Malema has been a veritable gadfly on the flanks of political establishments since he was nine, and apparently, nothing will ever deter him from articulating his views on social justice.

