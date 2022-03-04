Racism in the unlikeliest of places

Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Ukraine are seen as they arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, eastern Poland, on March 4, 2022. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Members of the African race are looked down upon because they are seen as incapable of managing their own affairs.
  • Racism is a historical fact of life and blacks have always been the helpless recipients of prejudice.

Former President Daniel arap Moi often got it wrong in his long political career especially on the area of human rights, but on a few occasions his sagacity was unmatched. One of the more memorable occasions was when he insisted that we should never imagine that the rest of the world harboured any high affection for Africans. And indeed, he was right. The only thing he forgot to say is that he and his ilk among African leaders contributed heavily to this highly jaundiced view of Africans due to their misrule. 

