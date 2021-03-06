Stop the Covid-19 denialism!

Covid-19 jab

Dr Philomena Owende of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab from nurse Lucy Kipkemei on March 5, 2021 at KNH. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Even states with relatively good infrastructure like South Africa have mismanaged the pandemic.
  • The levels of incompetence rival those of disgraced former US President Donald Trump.

Some of the most impoverished – and desperate – people live on the African continent. They are everywhere, from the rural countryside to large modern metropolises such as Nairobi, Cairo, and Johannesburg.

