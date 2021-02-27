Kituyi’s no Manchurian Candidate

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi

Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development secretary-general, Dr Mukhisa Kutuyi, during the Kusi Ideas Festival in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • No sooner had Dr Kituyi landed than the shills of the so-called Hustler Nation started calling him the “Handshake Candidate.”
  • Unlike many honchos on the political scene, Dr Kituyi isn’t a protégé of any Kenyan robber baron.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, the immediate past secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), has landed. That’s why you hear the howling of hyenas. I know some would’ve liked Dr Kituyi to land with a thud – a whimper, or even a loud crash.

