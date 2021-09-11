Sporting success gives UK reason to take a modest bow

Britain's Hannah Cockroft (right) and her compatriot Kare Adenegan (left) celebrate after the women's 800m (T33) athletics final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on September 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

One charge which cannot fairly be laid against this column is that of British boosterism. Here, week by week, you will find much more that is critical of this country and its government, and sometimes its citizens, than anything suggesting all is well in Shakespeare’s “sceptered isle”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.