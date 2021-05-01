Spirited debate and foreboding on BBI

BBI Bill

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka (right) receives BBI report from Senator Okongo Omogeni at Parliament Buildings on April 26, 2021. 


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

On Wednesday, debate on the BBI Bill opened in both the National Assembly and the Senate. The proceedings are superfluous since whether the Bill is passed or not, a referendum is inevitable. So heated was the debate that it is scheduled to continue this week. Ahead of the vote, the process has been dogged by confusion: Different copies of the BBI Bill said to be circulating. County assemblies voting on different versions of the Bill. Errors in the drafts, including clauses that don't exist in the Constitution. And so on.

