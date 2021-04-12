Shunning rogues catastrophic

Ethiopian Army soldiers

A child stands next to Ethiopian Army soldiers at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia in this picture taken on January 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Sanctions on many African countries pose more harm to the citizens than it does to the leaders.
  • The problem with sanctioning African countries lies with lack of uniformity on who needs to sanction whom.

If there is a lesson to be learnt from the invasion of Ethipia’s Tigray region by Eritrean troops, it is that rogue regimes need more engagement than isolation. The international community is good at turning its back on countries it deems rogue, never to return. Given the challenges the Horn of Africa has posed to peace and security in the region in the past few decades, it may be time to reconsider timeframes when it comes to sanctions rather than letting them run indefinitely.

