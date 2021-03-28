Change MPs’ behaviour, not laws

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  •  Blaming the female party also amounts to neglect of both the mother and at least the child involved.
  • The emergency laws that are needed are on child protection to ensure that girls are kept safe at home and in school.

Our succession and marriage laws appear made by men for men. It is not a surprise, therefore, that amendment of the Law of Succession Act 2019 is being spearheaded by a male MP to protect his philandering colleagues.

