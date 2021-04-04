Extrajudicial killings a pandemic

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • The coastal towns are reeling once more from extrajudicial killings.
  • Police use the unjustifiable claim that the murder victims were just another bunch of robbers.

Some of our police officers are just thugs in uniform. They prove it time and again with their illegal shoot-to-kill policy. I have returned to this topic a few times now. Had the practice stopped, I, and many others against extrajudicial killings, would have something complimentary to write about than discuss the problem repeatedly.

