NHIF building

Replacing NHIF not a solution

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) building. The NHIF has been replaced by the Social Health Insurance Fund.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • The formation of a new health insurance for the public is premature and suspicious.
  • The government is hellbent in renaming NHIF and failing say how it intends to hold to account those that have scammed NHIF.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Time runs out on boundaries review

    IEBC chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan

  2. PREMIUM Women-led firm fights for NSE Sh800bn bond trades

  3. PREMIUM Guyo: Replacing NHIF not a solution

    NHIF building

  4. PREMIUM Hustler vs Dynasty: Why Ruto has revived class politics

    President William Ruto

  5. PREMIUM Kalonzo: How rebels attacked Kenya's embassy in Sudan

    Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka