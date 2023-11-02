Readers Have Their Say: Prioritise technology in your reporting

Technology must be elevated to the highest level in your reporting. Africa has been forgotten and left behind in matters technology. We are primitive. Even as you empower women every Friday, and care for the environment every Sunday, through dedicated pullout magazines, kindly take us back to the glorious late ‘90s, when tech matters were prominent in “Business Week” pullout magazine every Tuesday.

We need the Nation to educate us on technology.

— Alexander Njiru Njeru

* * *

The Sunday Nation doesn’t publish the technology column by Sam Wambugu anymore. Readers are disappointed.

Tech has become an integral part of our lives. Possession of such gadgets like laptops and cellphones shows we are all tech-savvy. Clearly, we all need to know the basics of IT. Artificial intelligence has also made inroads in our mundane lives. Hitherto, your columnist highlighted the intricacies of the sophisticated tech world.

Please give this a thought.

— Alnashir D. Walji, Nairobi

* * *

Stories ruined by errors, contradictions

I refer to “Amadi wants appeal in fake gold case dismissed citing lack of proof” by Sam Kiplangat (Daily Nation, Oct. 26, 2023, page 3). The story has four glaring errors. The coordinating conjunction “and” is missing a record three times in the 11-paragraph story. In the last paragraph, one more “and” was placed at the wrong place.

We all make mistakes at one time or another but when some simple words are left out in a sentence, it ends up making very little sense.

— Ngure Kamau

* * *

I refer to “The Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, patronised by kings and queens, has maintained its charm” by John Fox (Sunday Nation, Oct. 29, 2023). The story says one William Holding and his friends bought Mount Kenya Safari Club. The correct name is Holden, a famous film star. One wonders whether the rest of the article is correct.

In “David Silverstein: Day I attempted to call Idi Amin to end Entebbe hostage crisis” (Sunday Nation, Oct. 8, 2023), Silverstein says Attorney-General Charles Njonjo called President Jomo Kenyatta to inform him of the Entebbe raid. However, John Kamau, in “Costly alliance: How Kenya pays dearly for supporting Israel” (Sunday Nation, Oct. 15, 2023), says Kenyatta was informed by GSU boss Ben Gethi.

Who is telling the truth?

— Joe Njenga

* * *

The editorial “Ruto travel cuts timely” (Daily Nation, Oct. 27, 2023) states in the first paragraph that “President William Ruto’s decision to cut his travel budget by Sh500 million is a welcome gesture.” The cartoon on the same page depicts President Ruto hopping from one plane to another. He is so travel-mad that he has no time to change his clothes.

Why contradicting stories on the same page?