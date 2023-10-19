Readers have their say: Kalonzo Tosha! ‘Nation’ confusing us

The front page headline of the Daily Nation of October 16, 2023 reads: “Raila endorses Kalonzo to face Ruto in 2027 State House race.”

The story is told in full on page 7 but there, the headline changes to “Raila now hints at supporting Kalonzo in 2027”.

The following day’s page one headline reads: “I didn’t endorse Kalonzo’s 2027 State House run, Raila now says.”

The Nation is confusing us!

— Zoeb Tayebjee, Nairobi

* * *

Contradicting stories in same paper

I read the commentary by my favourite columnist Mutuma Mathiu on how agriculture is doing badly (Daily Nation, Oct. 6, 2023). But on the back page of the same newspaper, there is a news story by Brian Ambani titled “Agriculture lifts economic growth as manufacturing loses its shine.”

Why have two contradicting tales in the same edition?

— Dr Irungu Maina

* * *

Using cancer metaphor was insensitive

In his article, “Beware of cynics, like cancer, they are out to destroy our nationhood” (Sunday Nation, Oct. 15, 2023), Prof Peter Kagwanja used the cancer metaphor three times.

For example, in one instance, he wrote: “A new dangerous wave of public cynicism—a pervasive belief that government policies and public officials are corrupt, inept or out to take advantage of citizens—is haunting the government and eating into the social fabric like a malevolent cancer.”

It’s common knowledge that, in Kenya, the annual incidence of various types of cancer has been on the increase and very many households are directly affected . October is also the Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. I find it insensitive for the good professor to use the cancer metaphor.

— SKM Karanja

* * *

Some corrections in Silverstein’s book

I refer to the serialisation of the book, Heartbeat: An American cardiologist in Kenya, by Dr David Silverstein, as published in the Sunday Nation of October 8, 2023.

First, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and West Germany’s Red Army faction who jointly hijacked Air France Flight 139 on June 27, 1976 were well known back then, contrary to what the book says.

Also, Bruce McKenzie was Kenya’s Minister for Agriculture from 1963 to 1970, not in the 1970s.

The Entebbe Rescue Mission of July 4, 1976, executed by members of Israel’s elite commando unit, was led by Brig-Gen Dan Shomron, not Lt-Col Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu.

The aircraft that did a reconnaissance flight over Uganda’s Entebbe Airport hours before the rescue was flown by Bruce McKenzie, not a Mossad agent.

Contrary to what the book says, James Kanyotu, the then-Director of Intelligence, did not attend a meeting held at the Muthaiga residence of Charles Njonjo, Kenya’s Attorney-General at the time, prior to the rescue.

— Michael Mundia Kamau