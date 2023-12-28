Readers Have Their Say: Congrats for in-depth coverage of GBV

Congrats for in-depth coverage of GBV

NMG covered the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which were commemorated from November 25 to December 10, thoroughly and in depth.

In the Nation, a whole page was dedicated to the GBV stories daily for the entire period.

The stories were an eye opener. They candidly detailed how GBV has affected women, in silence. NTV also aired stories that detailed the suffering of GBV victims.

Kudos to the team that put together the whole coverage.

—Daniel Kariuki, Bungoma

***

There should be more media watchdogs

I refer to an inconsistency in the article “Laid-back military chief, Gen Ogolla, demystifying post” (Daily Nation, Dec. 18, 2023, page 3).

I read the article religiously because NMG is almost the only media watchdog we have in Kenya. But going by the numerous grammatical and factual errors I encounter in Nation stories, there should be more media watchdogs.

The Ogolla story is that he was the chief guest at a students’ mentorship forum at Chemelil Academy, Muhoroni, on Saturday, December 16.

The first paragraph of the article paints a man who doesn’t want to be in public, stating that “he almost turned down the invite until he heard of the touching testimonials from beneficiaries”.

Further down, the eighth paragraph speaks of a man who has demystified the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) post by “organising and attending public events as was the case in Muhoroni on Saturday”.

However, there is no other event that the writers of the story—Angeline Ochieng and Rushdie Oudia—say Ogolla has attended, making this claim potentially misleading.

The writers, too, describe Gen Ogolla as ‘battle-hardened’. Is every military man battle-hardened? I know it would be correct to label former Lt-Gen Daniel Opande as battle-hardened but does the same apply to the current CDF?

—Nixon Otieno

* * *

Writer should have connected the dots

I refer to “Yadav Jani: A wealthy man” (Sunday Nation, Dec. 10, 2023). This is an interview of the British-Kenyan businessman by Elvis Ondieki.

The interview makes for good reading.

Mr Jani, after discussing how he ethically conducts his businesses, also spoke highly of his spirituality. He specifically highlighted Eastern philosophy as his guide and outlined four ‘no-nos’, one of which is gambling.

However, as the interview progressed, Jani mentioned his previous investment in Bitcoin, which he lamented has not been going well. I would think Bitcoin falls within the realm of gambling.

Mr Ondieki did not connect the dots quickly and question Jani about this apparent contradiction.

—Githuku Mungai







