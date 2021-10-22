Raila should drop Sh6,000 pledge

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga makes his remarks during a consultative forum with Youths from the Mount Kenya Region held on October 12, 2021 at the University of Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • The proposal may turn out to be just another populist pronouncement that will be impractical to implement.
  • Such promises are equivalent to Jubilee’s pledge to provide a laptop to every school-child or the fabled nine stadiums.

I may be wrong on this one, but I think Mr Raila Odinga made a potentially costly strategic mistake by promising Sh6,000 per month to those families deemed to be too poor to survive without State largesse. By being so specific, he made, and continues to make, a mistake that will most likely haunt him as he pursues the presidency. This is because he does not demonstrate in detail how this miracle will happen, who qualifies for the monthly stipend, how they will be identified or where the money will come from.

