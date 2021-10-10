Raila Odinga promises Sh6,000 monthly stipend to needy Kenyans

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Subukia residents on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Kenyans will benefit from an enhanced social welfare system if the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga wins the presidency in the 2022 General Election. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.