Raila Odinga promises Sh6,000 monthly stipend to needy Kenyans

Kenyans will benefit from an enhanced social welfare system if the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga wins the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Giving the assurance after attending a Sunday service at the African Inland Church in Naivasha, Mr Odinga said vulnerable families will be given a stipend of Sh6,000 monthly.

He said the cash will help cushion the less fortunate and give them a financial lifeline.

“My economic team has guaranteed me that it is possible and that is where ODM wants to take the country,” said Mr Odinga.

He cautioned Kenyans against being hoodwinked with handouts, saying his priority is to improve the economy and create jobs for the youths.

Mr Odinga concurred with the AIC Bishop John Kariuki who said it was the prerogative of Kenyans to pay taxes as advised in the Bible.

“It is Biblical to pay taxes…the Bible says give Caesar what belongs to Caesar,” said Mr Kariuki, while delivering the sermon.

Mr Odinga, however, regretted that Kenyans were highly taxed, yet the money was being lost through corruption.

Raila Odinga to Kenyans: I will guard your taxes if elected president in 2022

“While I agree with the bishop that it is the prerogative of the Kenyans to pay taxes, corruption has derailed the country’s envisaged economic growth," noted Mr Odinga.

“Kulipa ushuru ni sawa, lakini isikuwe juu zaidi ile watu wengi hawezi kumudu,” “Paying taxes is ok. but it should not be too high ,” said the ODM leader.

He promised “economic revolution” if elected president come next year August. He pledged to improve the lives Kenyans with sound financial structures.

He took a swipe at Deputy President, William Ruto, questioning his source of wealth that he was dishing out to the youths and churches.

“Kenyans don’t need handouts for sustenance, what they need is the enabling environment that will make them thrive economically,” added the ODM leader.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui admitted that the ODM leader has sacrificed a lot for the country.

“He helped fight for democratic space and means well for the country,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Former presidential hopeful Peter Kenneth urged congregants to elect leaders with vision.

“In leadership, we need humble people, Mr Odinga personifies humility,” he said.

He said Mr Odinga had been consistent in the fight for democracy, saying he had the best credentials to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.