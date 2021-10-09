You will get plum state jobs, Raila Odinga tells youths

Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga (third left) joins youth from Naivasha in a jig after touring the area on October 9, 2021. He promised to address challenges facing young people.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has assured the Kenyan youth that they will be appointed in plum state jobs if he is elected president in 2022.

