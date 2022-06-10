Polls trend a clear pointer that choices indeed have consequences

There is an intense ongoing debate on whether persons who are facing allegations and court cases challenging their integrity should be allowed to run in the coming elections.

A quick analysis of the list of the 61 governor and deputy governor candidates the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) would like barred from contesting shows the leading parties have the highest number.

The United Democratic Alliance and Jubilee have 10 each while ODM has eight. The Amani National Congress, Democratic Action Party of Kenya have four each.

In all, the EACC has raised issues with 241 out of 21,863 candidates whose names the IEBC submitted for integrity verification.

The matter is now before a three-judge bench, so we shall refrain from discussing the merits or otherwise here.

Suffice it to say that the case shines the spotlight on how to enforce Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity. It appears, however, that Kenyans will reward those that chose integrity. Here is why.

The choice of running mate sent a strong signal of where both coalitions stand on the fight against graft and the premium they place on integrity.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has continued to gain in the polls. Immediately after the running mates were announced, a TIFA poll indicated Raila had gained seven percentage points for picking Martha Karua.

Raila’s competitor suffered a four percent decline on naming his. That left Mr Odinga firmly in the lead at 39 per cent of the decided voters, compared to his competitor’s 35 per cent.

Dwindling fortunes

This week Infotrak released their most recent poll, conducted between May 23-27. It showed Mr Odinga in the lead at 42 per cent of decided voters compared to his competitor’s 38 per cent. His competitor’s fortunes appear to be dwindling, as Mr Odinga’s improve.

TIFA was comparing their polls of May 5 and May 18. That is immediately before and after the announcement of the running mates. The Infotrak poll was conducted a week later, from May 23 to 27.

Given that both running mates are from the same neighbourhood in the Mt Kenya region, there are two other plausible explanations for the popularity trend. Gender and character. Let’s for now focus on character.

Azimio is without doubt reaping an integrity dividend. Many gubernatorial contests are also shaping up along similar lines, hence the interest in the list of 61 governor and deputy governor candidates made public by the EACC.

From Nairobi, to Laikipia and Kirinyaga, Azimio has fielded candidates with known corporate management history, and who score highly on integrity.

And everywhere we have gone in this campaign, the people’s message is clear. They care about good governance and want leaders they can trust.

Rather than throwing muck at the pollsters, coalitions should accept that choices do indeed have consequences.



