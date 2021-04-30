Philip Ochieng was baddest of the bad-ass journalists

Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng during the launch of his biography written by Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi at The Stanley on August 21, 2015. The veteran journalist died on Tuesday evening.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • You would never catch him without a book. His lunch companion was always a book, at the same time, same restaurant.
  • He ate alone, reading, and it isn’t that he objected to company, it was just that he enjoyed his lunch more with a book than company.

At exactly 5pm, he would rise to his feet. A slim man without a speck of fat in his tall frame, immaculately encased in the best tailoring in the world, the suit — Savile Row, naturally — maybe grey pinstripe with a paisley handkerchief, his tie neatly clasped to his shirt chest high, his sleeves held back at the elbow with silver thingys, the cuffs never folded. You could apply makeup with his shoes, they gleamed like mirrors, Crocket & Jones maybe, the type that are make to fit and to last.

