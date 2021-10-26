Pay for no work can save nation

Kazi Mtaani

Youth under the Kazi Mtaani programme lay out cobblestones on a section of Mavoko-Mua road in Machakos County on August 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

So where are the big, radical and fresh ideas to put the Kenya economy on a sustainable recovery path? On the presidential campaign trail, all you hear are predictable, repetitive prescriptions — mere mutations of boring tax and spend policies.

