Pandora Papers and ‘Nation’ coverage

I refer to “The Daily Nation reporting of the Pandora Papers was well below par” (Daily Nation, October 8, 2021). It is arguable whether the Nation chose to exercise an abundance of caution by not localising the story so as to document its significance to the people of Kenya.

It would be unfair to subject the story to analysis commentary about the Kenyattas without having given the family the opportunity to respond. Natural justice must be granted to all.

— Rose Kiama

***

The amount of Sh3.3 billion was mentioned in connection with the First Family. To me, this looks like it is only a small amount of their total wealth kept out there to facilitate quick foreign transactions rather than to hide it. I have not seen any discussion about this possible angle.

The article mentioned August 3. Did you mean October 3, when the story was released?

— Aggrey Jonathan K. Bett

Public Editor: You are right. The date should have read “October 3”. All references to “August” was an error that should have been corrected.

***

The coverage of this important story puts to question the media’s courage to confront unsayable matters of public interest. History will record that the media conspired to kill the Pandora Papers exposé. Big shame!

— The Media Observer, of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in its article “Speaking truth to power: Pandora Papers and shame of media’s selective silence”, published on October 12, 2021.

***

Thank you for your brutally honest analysis of the slanted way the reporting of the Pandora Papers in the DN. You spoke for many of us!

— Heho Mbĩrũ

***

That article was explicit. Hit the nail on the head. Such analysing was immense.

— Phone +254 716 463 xxx

***

Thanks for the bold criticism of the Nation coverage of the Pandora Papers. God bless you.

— Phone +254 723 902 xxx

***

The Nation got it wrong; it should have informed me clearly. I depend on it for any news worth reading. It must never follow directions.