Pandora Papers and ‘Nation’ coverage

This photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021.

By Peter Mwaura

  • It would be unfair to subject the story to analysis commentary about the Kenyattas without having given the family the opportunity to respond.
  • The coverage of this important story puts to question the media’s courage to confront unsayable matters of public interest.

I refer to “The Daily Nation reporting of the Pandora Papers was well below par” (Daily Nation, October 8, 2021). It is arguable whether the Nation chose to exercise an abundance of caution by not localising the story so as to document its significance to the people of Kenya.

