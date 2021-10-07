The ‘Daily Nation’ reporting of the Pandora Papers was well below par

The Daily Nation didn’t report the Pandora Papers story in its Monday edition, as readers expected.

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

  • More than 600 journalists sifted through the files as part of a massive global investigation.
  • The Daily Nation didn’t report this information on Monday, August 4, when it could have.

The reaction of readers is not always a good guide of what’s amiss because readers can also get it wrong. But in this case they can’t be faulted. In the media business the views of consumers are what counts.

