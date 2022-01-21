Out-of-date laws, delayed funds and why all is not well with devolution

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • The Senate has proposed that 35 per cent of national revenue be shared with counties.
  • This proposal is not new, having been the position of the Council of Governors (CoG).

All is not well with devolution. First, we expect major contention and delays in the division of revenue. Second, an internal review found more than 80 laws that seek to claw back devolution. I examine each in turn.

