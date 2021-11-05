Our nuclear dream was ill-timed

Nuclear plant

A file picture taken on July 9, 2008 shows French nuclear giant Areva' subsidiary Eurodif uranium enrichment plant in the Tricastin nuclear power center in Bollene, southern France.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Our main sources of energy have remained a lopsided mixture of expensive fossil fuels and hydro.
  • It is said that Kenya has more electricity than it needs and won’t require any more for the foreseeable future.

At a time when the world’s attention is fixed on the need for clean fuel sources to ensure that humanity does not poison itself to extinction, at a time when every expert of note is warning that time is running out and something must be done to reduce carbon emissions by taking sensible measures like planting trees and not digging deep into the ground for dirty coal, it sounds strange to rail against one of the cleanest and boundless sources of energy – nuclear.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.