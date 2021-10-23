Omtatah, the people’s advocate

Activist Okiya Omtatah

Activist Okiya Omtatah at the Milimani Law Courts.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Mr Omtatah has sued the state and its agencies for every injustice he deems a trampling of basic constitutional or human rights.
  • It’s a miracle how he manages to draft the suit papers largely by himself although he’s owned up to help from several lawyers.

There’s only one Okiya Okoiti Omtatah – uno. Even the name itself is remarkable. Not because you can simply call him Triple O, or Triple Zero because there are many of those – but because it simply sounds both unique and peculiar.

