Another of Kagame’s victims

Paul Rusesabagina

In this file photo taken on October 2, 2020 Paul Rusesabagina (centre) in the pink inmate's uniform arriving at Nyarugenge Court of Justice in Kigali, Rwanda, surrounded by guards of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS). Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero who became a fierce government critic, was found guilty on September 20, 2021 on terror charges after what his supporters say was a politically motivated show trial.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • One-time hotelier Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda fame has become his latest victim.
  • Mr Rusesabagina isn’t the first victim. He certainly won’t be the last.

Rwanda’s strongman Paul Kagame – once a darling of the West – has turned out to be an efficient dictator. The man from Kigali who was hailed as a post-genocide saviour of tiny Rwanda, has taken a page out of the dark chapters of post-colonial Africa. 

