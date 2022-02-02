Nairobi’s love affair with chicken

Chicken and chips

Fried chicken served with fries by an outlet of the fast food giant, KFC in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Thanks to the “Bolt Food Index Report”, we now know that Nairobians are all about chicken, chicken and more chicken.
  • From Kampala, the fourth-most active place for Jumia online food, somebody grappled with the problem of chicken.

The recently released “Bolt Food Index Report 2021” told us that the most ordered food online in Nairobi last year was spicy fried chicken.

