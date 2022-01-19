Kenya less dark but road humps more

Long distance trucks

Long distance trucks at Kaburengu Interchange on the Eldoret-Webuye highway, join the long queue from Malaba border before proceeding to Uganda, stretching 67 kilometres on January 14, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • I was struck that the Kenya of today is far less dark than the one you will have encountered even just five years ago.
  • The fellow who lives five hills away, and might not travel on the road for months, sees the bright lights far away.

Barring a quick trip to Naivasha late last year, over this Covid-19 period I didn’t travel outside Nairobi by road and, therefore, didn’t encounter “Kenya out there” much.

