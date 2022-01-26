Region’s vote-stealing champion?

Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

  • The wheeling and dealing of Kenyan politics fascinates and perplexes many.
  • In Kenya, election analysts and bystanders are more likely to get whiplash.

For two weeks, the most common question about Kenya that I have been asked in Uganda is “who is going to win” the August 2022 general election. It sounds like an ordinary question — except it isn’t. Unlike many countries in Africa, the winner of the Kenyan election is not known before the election.

