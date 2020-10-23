Leaders offering good solution for Kenya’s imaginary problem

The Building Bridges Initiative seems to have given some lease of life to our politicians. Nothing makes them happier than political rallies where they try to sell to the citizens one thing or another.

This time round they are selling the BBI that the President has, in many words, told us that is the medicine for all Kenya's problems.

But whose problems exactly is the BBI solving?

With 39 per cent of the youth unemployed, an economy on its knees, over half of Kenyans not having clean water, doctors on strike every few weeks and schools deteriorating, what problems are these that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his people are solving using a new report?

The political class has manufactured problems and come to sell the solutions to us. And, as if that is not enough, the BBI is being lauded based for its inclusivity agenda: That Kenyans cannot be slaughtering one another every election period.

Implement the Constitution

That's true, Kenyans do not enjoy burying their kin every five years due to avoidable circumstances.

But isn't it hypocritical of the people who incite us and even fund us to kill one another to now turn around and tell us that a report is all they need to stop their bad habits?

If the Initiative will stop election violence and bring harmony, then they should sign it among themselves.

And if the President and his people are really concerned about our welfare , they should implement the Constitution as it is.

It's been 10 years since Kenyans got the Constitution they wanted, and seven years of Jubilee undermining it.

So maybe it's not the Constitution that needs to be changed but the government.

