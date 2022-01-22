It is corruption that buys governors jobs and security

Governors endorse Raila

Some of the governors who met Raila Odinga in Naivasha on January 17. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

News that “more than 30 governors” had decided to stand up and be counted in presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja camp will only surprise those with little or no knowledge about the twirls and loops that make our politics a grand auction where souls are sold to the highest bidder, or forced to join a specific orchestra by highly persuasive coercive powers.

