It is a tough time for journalists

Journalists

Journalists covering a press conference in Nairobi on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Reporters are trained to evaluate the newsworthiness of events and not whether what they write or broadcast will have any ramifications.
  • It is their editors who make the ultimate value judgement and who take the blame should anything go wrong. 

Journalists in Kenya are entering a very difficult period when they must either become the whipping boys for all that might go wrong in the next nine months, or meekly submit to “expert” advice from politicians on how they should behave.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.