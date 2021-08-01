Invest in Covid-19 jab, save lives

Covid-19 vaccine.

It could take Kenya up to two years to vaccinate 16 million vulnerable citizens against Covid-19, a Ministry of Health report says.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • According to the scientists, vaccines help to ‘prepare’ our immune system to fight diseases.
  • Most of our citizens live in poverty and in overpopulated low-income areas.

The Ministry of Health needs to change its gears now to save lives, livelihoods and open up the country to tourists and investment. Kenya has been placed on the red list by many countries and it will not be coming off it without concerted efforts and intensive programme to fight Covid.

