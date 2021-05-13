How to tell when newspaper story is driven by sensationalism and bias

Olive Mugenda

Judicial Service Commission chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda, flanked by commissioners, announces their nomination of Justice Martha Koome’s nomination as the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi on April 27. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Journalists are supposed to be neutral, not to be part of the story, unless they are giving an eyewitness account.
  • They are supposed to get out of the way and let their sources or pundits talk.

Readers at times complain of sensationalised stories but it is not always easy to pin down such stories. The Oxford dictionary defines sensationalism as “a way of getting people’s interest by using words that are intended to shock you or by presenting facts and events as worse or more shocking than they really are.” 

