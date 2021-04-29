Bad boy of Kenyan journalism who was possibly ahead of his time

Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng during the launch of his biography written by Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi at The Stanley on August 21, 2015. The veteran journalist died on Tuesday evening.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • I knew there was talk that he had been banned from writing in the paper because of his “Marxist” views.
  • His theory of the freedom of the press included insufficient training and literacy in the use of English by journalists.

I first got to know of him when I was a student in the 1960s. While we were hurrying up and down from one lecture room to another, or to the library, Philip Ochieng could often be seen basking happily on the grassy quadrangle — glorified as the Great Court — in front of the library building, now the UNES Bookstore, of the University of Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Mutuma Mathiu: Baddest of the bad-ass journalists

  2. Peter Mwaura: Bad boy of Kenyan journalism who was possibly ahead of his time

  3. Readers' feedback: ‘Mixed up’ pages of Seeds of Gold is annoying

  4. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Old Kenya dead, new out of control

  5. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.