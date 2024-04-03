2024 WRC Safari Rally

How they ‘stole’ our Safari Rally

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop on a Skoda Fabia compete in Kedong stage on March 29, 2024 during the WRC Safari Rally.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • In the past, the Safari Rally was a marathon, run for many days all over the country.
  • The Safari Rally wasn’t just a motor race; it was a history and geography lesson.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside the lucrative world of real estate investment

    Real estate

  2. PREMIUM Revolt rocks Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

    President William Ruto

  3. PREMIUM Kenya Kwanza regions took lion’s share of KRA jobs

    KRA headquarters

  4. PREMIUM Explainer: Has Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza joined UDA?

  5. PREMIUM Hacking threat: US sounds alarm on Ifmis