Kileleshwa

Nairobi hell and hope 2050

High-rise apartments in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Going underground in Africa is still seen as risky business.
  • You might not come out from down there alive.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Preacher's 30 years of purposeful speaking after losing voice box

    Dn Duncan Mbogo e

  2. PREMIUM Tragic end for TikToker, Brian Chira

    Brian Chira burial

  3. PREMIUM Navigating the blurred line in workplace nicknames

    BD Happy co

  4. PREMIUM Satellite imagery tracks agricultural shifts along Kenyan rivers