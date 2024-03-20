Road crash

See, no more road massacres!

An aircraft awaits airlifting survivors of the road crash that claimed the lives of 11 students of Kenyatta University. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • According to WHO, Sub-Saharan Africa is the world’s region most affected by road crashes.
  • Traffic crashes have become a weapon of mass destruction against Africa’s young people.

