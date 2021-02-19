Go get them, Ngozi! You deserve this

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • She will focus on good trade rules that will “allow access and equity for vaccines for therapeutics and diagnostics”.
  • The most important thing I have observed about Ngozi is her down-to-earth attitude and sheer humility.

It is official. From March 1, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala will be the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She will be the first woman and first African to lead the intergovernmental organisation that deals with trade rules.

