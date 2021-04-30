Faith Oneya: Let’s set aside our egos for the sake of Aids patients

ARVS

Kemsa staff packing HIV drugs before being dispatched to various counties at Kemsa warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi,  on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

 “Why give aid if it leads to corruption?” asks economist Dambisa Moyo in her provocative book, Dead Aid: Why Aid is Not Working and How There Is a Better Way for Africa. One of her answers to this poignant question is that “the decision to lend to less-than-reputable government is couched in the view that if they didn’t, the poor would suffer, health and education budgets wouldn’t be met and countries would falter”.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.