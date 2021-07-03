Equality and environment: Lessons from Prof Maathai

Wangari Maathai

This file photo taken on December 15, 2009 shows Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Kenyan professor Wangari Maathai, attending a meeting at the Bella center of Copenhagen on the 9th day of the COP15 UN Climate Change Conference.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Women are by far the biggest resource conservers and managers of the natural environment.
  • However, decisions about strategy and resource allocation in these arenas are overwhelmingly made by men.

The earth is changing and the knowledge that this is happening in Kenya is spreading far and wide. It’s evident the seasons in Kenya are not what they used to be: rain is too much or too little, sunshine is non-existent or extreme.

