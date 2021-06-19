Baby formula is an essential commodity

Breastfeeding

Encouraging breastfeeding is, of course, central and must continue.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Sometimes the mother’s supply of breast milk is not enough due to stress and anxiety.
  • The seemingly obvious option for insufficient breast milk is cow’s milk.

Addition of 16 per cent VAT to infant formula prices was proposed and then postponed with the most recent budget reading. The feedback from Kenyans on the matter has covered a wide variety of opinions on infant formulas, and whether they are considered an ideal way to feed babies. There are several limits to this assumption. First, breast milk is not a universally or easily available quantity, as some new mothers may be too ill to nurse after a challenging pregnancy, and might even have died.

