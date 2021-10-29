Epidemic of illegal state actions is the unsightly burden of AG’s office

Sheria House

Sheria House on July 10, 2020. Eric Ng'eno writes that "if the government is continuously embarrassed by court decisions nullifying various instruments and actions, surely, the Attorney-General must absorb a lot of responsibility for it."

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • What we do know now, is that the Attorney-General frequently proffers pedestrian advice to the government.
  • The Attorney-General is ever at hand to escort State functionaries as they promulgate repugnant policy.

The State Law Office comprises a tissue of paradoxes. For example, its spectacular visibility in high-profile litigation belies the fact that these actions invariably arise from its odious institutional negligence and sheer mediocrity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.