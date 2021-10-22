AG has failed us, Kenya deserves legal services from the best minds 

Attorney-General, Paul Kihara Kariuki

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki. The government has suffered many humiliating losses, including the maritime boundary dispute with Somalia.

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

  • The Office of the Attorney-General declares its mission as "Providing public legal services and promoting a just, democratic and corruption-free nation."
  • The department of justice crows about “Facilitating the realisation of good governance and respect for the rule of law and promotion of human rights and upholding of ethics and integrity.”

The International Court of Justice decided against Kenya in the maritime boundary dispute with Somalia. The BBI appeal has slowly but surely wended its sinuous way into the Supreme Court, prolonging political suspense all around. Former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, announced on Mashujaa Day that he will be travelling to Canada to accompany my exiled friend, Miguna Miguna, back to his motherland.

